The Bold and The Beautiful's Darin Brooks and The Young and The Restless' Kelly Kruger Welcome Second Child
The Bold and the Beautiful's Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, The Young and the Restless) have added a new bundle of joy to their family. People nabbed the exclusive about the pair welcoming baby Gemma Wynter on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Los Angeles.
RELATED: Darin Brooks And Kelly Kruger Announce Baby #2 on The Way
Brooks and Kruger are also parents to daughter Everleigh Jolie, 2. Brooks told the publication:
Recommended Articles
We are just overjoyed! We couldn't be happier! We always wanted a sibling for Everleigh because I have my older brother and Kelly has an older brother and two stepsisters. So we were so excited to be able to give Everleigh a sibling and when we found out it was a girl, it was perfect because Everleigh is just so awesome, caring, strong and such a personality.
Kruger chimed in:
I can't wait to see her little personality and who she becomes. Becoming a mother for the second time is definitely more emotional because we now know what to expect with everything. It's truly such a miracle and such an incredible journey.
Naming their little girl was a family affair; they liked both Gemma and Wynter as potential first names. The couple shared:
We decided to use both because when we asked our daughter, Everleigh, what name she liked for baby sister, Gemma or Wynter, she would always say 'Gemma Wynter.' So we said 'why not just do what Everleigh wanted to name her baby sister, Gemma and Wynter?' So it's actually kind of sweet that she now played a big part in naming her baby sister!