The Bold and The Beautiful's Darin Brooks and The Young and The Restless' Kelly Kruger Welcome Second Child

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, The Young and the Restless) have added a new bundle of joy to their family. People nabbed the exclusive about the pair welcoming baby Gemma Wynter on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Los Angeles.

Brooks and Kruger are also parents to daughter Everleigh Jolie, 2. Brooks told the publication:

We are just overjoyed! We couldn't be happier! We always wanted a sibling for Everleigh because I have my older brother and Kelly has an older brother and two stepsisters. So we were so excited to be able to give Everleigh a sibling and when we found out it was a girl, it was perfect because Everleigh is just so awesome, caring, strong and such a personality.

Kruger chimed in:

I can't wait to see her little personality and who she becomes. Becoming a mother for the second time is definitely more emotional because we now know what to expect with everything. It's truly such a miracle and such an incredible journey.

Naming their little girl was a family affair; they liked both Gemma and Wynter as potential first names. The couple shared: