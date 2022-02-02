Skip to main content

The Price is Right at Night Welcomes Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas For Valentine's Day

Former The Young and the Restless stars (and spouses!) Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are returning to their CBS stomping grounds. The Price is Right at Night, the primetime version of The Price is Right, will welcome the couple for its Valentine's Day special.

Hartley and Pernas will play alongside other newlyweds. The contestants will compete for prizes such as cash, cars, and trips, while the Y&R alums will compete for Operation Therapy, which provides service animals and therapy to military vets suffering from PTSD. The two won the most money for their charity of any celeb in the show's history!

That same day, the daytime The Price is Right will also feature married duos. The coupled-up contestants will share their secrets to happily-ever-after with host Drew Carey and compete for romantic prizes.

Don't miss Pernas and Hartley's episode of The Price is Right at Night, airing Feb. 14 at 8 PM EST on CBS! It is also available to stream live, as well as on demand, on Paramount+.

