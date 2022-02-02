Skip to main content

The View Co-Hosts Reportedly Furious Over Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension

The View

Yesterday, news broke that Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View following remarks she made on Monday's show about the Holocaust, including a statement that the Holocaust was "not about race." Multiple insiders told The Daily Beast that Goldberg's co-hosts were "furious" over ABC's decision.

However, an ABC exec told The Daily Beast:

People are really upset and don’t understand why it took two days. 

Ana Navarro said to the site:

I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View. This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.

The remarks came during a discussion about the graphic novel Maus being banned by a Tennessee school board. 

