The View Co-Hosts Reportedly Furious Over Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension
Yesterday, news broke that Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View following remarks she made on Monday's show about the Holocaust, including a statement that the Holocaust was "not about race." Multiple insiders told The Daily Beast that Goldberg's co-hosts were "furious" over ABC's decision.
RELATED: ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg From The View For Holocaust Remarks
RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Claiming Holocaust Wasn't About Race
However, an ABC exec told The Daily Beast:
Recommended Articles
People are really upset and don’t understand why it took two days.
RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Under Fire For Saying The Holocaust Wasn't About Race on The View
Ana Navarro said to the site:
I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View. This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.
The remarks came during a discussion about the graphic novel Maus being banned by a Tennessee school board.