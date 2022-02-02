The View Co-Hosts Reportedly Furious Over Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension

ABC/Robert Ascroft

Yesterday, news broke that Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View following remarks she made on Monday's show about the Holocaust, including a statement that the Holocaust was "not about race." Multiple insiders told The Daily Beast that Goldberg's co-hosts were "furious" over ABC's decision.

However, an ABC exec told The Daily Beast:

People are really upset and don’t understand why it took two days.

Ana Navarro said to the site:

I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View. This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.

The remarks came during a discussion about the graphic novel Maus being banned by a Tennessee school board.