Skip to main content

WATCH: Lisa Ling on The View Return: "It is Really Difficult to Get a Word in Edgewise" (VIDEO)

Lisa Ling

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!Lisa Ling went for a stroll down memory lane with Jimmy Kimmel. In addition to her unique relationship with music icon Prince, Ling reminisced about her time on The View and her recent return to the panel as a guest host.

What was it like coming back? Ling mused:

I guest-hosted for a week and I'm so glad I don't do it every day. An the reason is because you really have to express your opinion so vociferously on that show, and in the age of social media, you're just scrutinized so severely.

After explaining she did have a "great time," Ling recalled her first day guest-hosting. She said she got into a debate over saying after a hot mic picked up President Joe Biden calling Fox News' Peter Doocy "a "stupid son of a b****." In the media, though, that discussion was written up like she was "causing chaos" at The View, Ling said.

Recommended Articles

Lisa Ling, Jimmy Kimmel

Lisa Ling, Jimmy Kimmel

Ling shared:

'Cause I get along great with the women. Although, during a commercial break, Joy [Behar] did tell me that I was talking too much.

Asked whether there are too many people on the panel, she added:

It is really difficult to get a word in edgewise. I did a little bit better this time. I mean, I was 26 when I did the show the first time around.

Watch the interview below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Caitlyn Jenner
Talk Shows

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner to The View on Trump Losing Election: "Not Going to Get Into That"

Jun 10, 2021
Comment
The View
Talk Shows

The View Reportedly Struggling to Find a Permanent Conservative Co-Host

Dec 28, 2021
Comment
Whoopi and Joy The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Get Into Dust-Up Over Sen. Joe Manchin

Feb 2, 2021
Comment
Joy Behar
Talk Shows

WATCH: Joy Behar Apologies for Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on The View

Apr 26, 2021
Comment