ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg From The View For Holocaust Remarks

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended following the remarks she made on Monday's episode of The View regarding the Holocaust. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC News president Kim Godwin released a statement regarding the EGOT-winner's suspension and said:

Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.

This comes on the heels of Goldberg's apology online and on Tuesday's episode of the show. She apologized to the audience for her comments on the previous show when the panel discussed a Tennessee school board's decision to ban Art Spiegelman's Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel Maus from classrooms.

