Final Week of Amy Schneider's Jeopardy! Streak Tops Nielsens

Amy Schneider's final week on Jeopardy! was a ratings boom for the game show. The show rose to a 6.6 live plus same day national household rating, up two percent, according to Nexttv.com. It pushed the show to be number one in games and all of syndication for a fourth consecutive week during the full week of Schneider's winning streak on Jan. 23.

Wheel of Fortune also climbed by two percent to snag the second spot at a 6.0, with Family Feud getting third place, dropping three percent to a 5.8, after holding second place the previous week. You Bet Your Life reboot and 25 Words of Less saw themselves maintaining at a 0.8 for the third week in a row and Funny You Should Ask sticking to a 0.4 for the 13th straight week.

