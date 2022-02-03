Anacostia and The Bay Lead Nods For 12th Annual Indie Series Awards

Web series, Anacostia and The Bay lead the pack as the two long-running shows that scooped up 15 nominations each for the 12th Annual Indie Series Awards.

Nominees were revealed on Wednesday by actor Jo Weil during a special episode of Serial Scoop Now. In 2009, the Indie Series Awards were created to celebrate the best in independently produced entertainment created for the Web. The ceremony is produced by Roger Newcomb and Susan Bernhardt.

Below are the nominees for this year's awards:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Anacostia

Arthur

The Bay

Capital Roar

For the Record

Incompleteness

My Pride

Purgatory

BEST INTERNATIONAL SERIES

Arhur (Switzerland)

Capital Roar (Colombia)

Don’t Care to Share (Israel)

Incoming: Words of War (Australia)

Isolated (Peru)

Like in Movies (Japan)

Mortal Glitch (Ecuador)

On a List (Canada)

BEST DIRECTING – DRAMA

Arthur, Nick Rusconi

The Bay, Gregori J. Martin

Capital Roar, Pablo Stoll & Mauricio Leiva-Cock

Don’t Care to Share, Dekel Aizen

Rumors, Matthew Vieira



BEST WRITING – DRAMA

Anacostia, Anthony Anderson

The Bay, Gregori J. Martin, Wendy Riche, Nick Peet & Susan Dansby

I Am You, Daryn Strauss

Incoming: Words of War, Kerry Drumm

Rumors, Nicole Vernarec



BEST LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

Anthony Anderson, Anacostia

Kristos Andrews, The Bay

James Darch, On a List

Erik Fellows, Purgatory

Danny Mahoney, Purgatory

Ettore Nicoletti, Arthur



BEST LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

Tamieka Chavis, Anacostia

Jade Harlow, The Bay

Suzanne Lenz, I Am You

Tatjana Marjanovic, Purgatory

Karrueche Tran, The Bay

Nicole Vernarec, Rumors

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Brandon Beemer, The Bay

Antonio Harrison Jr., Anacostia

Wil Lash, Anacostia

Mike Manning, The Bay

Eric Nelsen, The Bay

Jun Winter, Love Undone



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

India Doy-Young, Anacostia

Ashlee Lee, #Washed

Kira Reed Lorsch, Rumors

Jacklyn Zeman, The Bay

MarHadoo Effeh, Love Undone

Pasha Diallo, Anacostia

BEST GUEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Carey Green, Anacostia

A Martinez, The Bay

Draper Wynston, #Washed

James Jones, Love Undone

Randy Wayne, The Bay



BEST GUEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Brittney Bluitt, #Washed

Chiara D’Ambrosio, The Bay

Bianca D’Ambrosio, The Bay

Lauren B. Martin, Anacostia

Akiba Robinson, Anacostia



BEST ENSEMBLE – DRAMA

Anacostia

The Bay

Isolated

Rumors

Scales

#Washed

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)

The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort

Cady Did

Cam_Girlfriend

Claire-ity

The Communist's Daughter

Reality Sets In

Searching for Sylvie



BEST DIRECTING – COMEDY

The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Morgan Waters & Brooks Gray

Cady Did, Megan Hess

Cam_Girlfriend, Daniel AM Rosenberg

Claire-ity, Michael Klapp

Love in 2020, Eirinn Disbrow

Searching for Sylvie, John Cramer



BEST WRITING – COMEDY

The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Morgan Waters & Brooks Gray

The Artist's Way Out, Jeananne Goossen

Cady Did, Jason Cicci

Cam_Girlfriend, Michael Goldlist & Ethan Cole

Claire-ity, Marybeth Massett & Patrick Massett

Reality Sets In, Scott Brooks & Lauren B. Martin



BEST LEAD ACTOR – COMEDY

George Barr, Roads to Keystone

Tom Jenkins, Claire-ity

Brandon Tyler Jones, Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)

Dave Keystone, Cam_Girlfriend

Jason Stuart, Smothered

Morgan Waters, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort



BEST LEAD ACTRESS – COMEDY

Cady Huffman, Cady Did

Anna Jaller, Love in 2020

Susan Jeffries, Searching for Sylvie

Lily LaBeau, Cam_Girlfriend

Lauren B. Martin, Reality Sets In

Marybeth Massett, Claire-ity



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – COMEDY

Dan Beirne, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort

Benjamin Bryant, Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)

Andy King, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort

David Lavine, Searching for Sylvie

Chris Robinson, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – COMEDY

Veanne Cox, Cady Did

Inessa Frantowski, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort

Ilene Kristen, Reality Sets In

Linda Purl, Claire-ity



BEST GUEST ACTOR – COMEDY

Scott Adsit, Cady Did

Clent Bowers, Smothered

Benjamin Keller, Girl, Chill

Pancho Moler, Smothered

BEST GUEST ACTRESS – COMEDY

Sandra De Sousa, Girl, Chill

Marni Lustig, Status Updates

Kelly McCormack, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort

Joyce Van Patten, Cady Did

BEST ENSEMBLE – COMEDY

Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)

Call Center

Human Telegraphs

Miss!

The Salon

Scratch This



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Curtis Galindo-Orozco

Cady Did, Ramsey Fendall

Miss!, Ben Mezups

Rumors, Edward J. Salerno

What A Drag, Tyler Milliron



BEST EDITING

The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Morgan Waters & Andy King

Halfway to Fifty, Amanda Frances

Love in 2020, Eirinn Disbrow

On a List, Mike Donis

#Washed, Jerod B. Couch



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Mercedes Coyle

Anacostia, Anthony Anderson, Pasha Diallo, Chris Bair, Spencer Bruttig & Lora Lee

Cady Did, Scott Michael Salame

#Washed, Yvonne Williams



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Glasscock Park, Kenneth Favell

Here to There, Charlie Salto

Letters to Daniel, Valyo Gennoff

Miss!, Andrew Clarke



BEST SOUNDTRACK

Anacostia, Anthony Anderson

Girl, Chill, Robert Michael

Love in 2020, Nick LaFalce

#Washed, Marcus Long



BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Cady Did" from Cady Did, Written by Eric Miranda & Cady Huffman

"Here With Me" from Letters to Daniel, Written by Stephanie Ray

"Curious" from Roads to Keystone, Written by Colin Deane

"Where Do You Sleep" from #Washed, Written by Zalta



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Vanessa Magic

Cady Did, Christopher Lawrence

Reality Sets In, Lauren B. Martin

Roads to Keystone, George Barr



BEST MAKEUP

The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Jessica Panetta

Anacostia, Lora Lee

Cady Did, Angela Lynn Ware

Roads to Keystone, George Barr



BEST AUDIO FICTION SERIES

Around the Sun

Clutch: Chapter 3

Earth Eclipsed

Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story

The Ol' Timey Spectral Hour

Silva Lining's Care Plan



BEST WRITING - AUDIO FICTION

Around the Sun, Brad Forenza

Church of Mike, Charles Andrew Gash, Charles Borg, Derek Nelson & Shawn Easter

Clutch: Chapter 3, Jonathan Robbins

Sister Zombie, A Memoir by Anna Appleby, Harold Brodie



BEST ACTOR - AUDIO FICTION

Benjamin Bryant, Forever and a Day

Tom Konkle, Clutch: Chapter 3

Leigh Joel Scott, Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story

BEST ACTRESS - AUDIO FICTION

Jillian Clare, Clutch: Chapter 3

Lisa Kudrow, Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story

Angie Morency, Sister Zombie, A Memoir by Anna Appleby



BEST ENSEMBLE - AUDIO FICTION

Around the Sun

Clutch: Chapter 3

Forever and a Day

Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story



The 12th Annual Indie Series Awards ceremony will take place on April, 7 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank.