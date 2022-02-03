Anacostia and The Bay Lead Nods For 12th Annual Indie Series Awards
Web series, Anacostia and The Bay lead the pack as the two long-running shows that scooped up 15 nominations each for the 12th Annual Indie Series Awards.
Nominees were revealed on Wednesday by actor Jo Weil during a special episode of Serial Scoop Now. In 2009, the Indie Series Awards were created to celebrate the best in independently produced entertainment created for the Web. The ceremony is produced by Roger Newcomb and Susan Bernhardt.
Below are the nominees for this year's awards:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Anacostia
Arthur
The Bay
Capital Roar
For the Record
Incompleteness
My Pride
Purgatory
BEST INTERNATIONAL SERIES
Arhur (Switzerland)
Capital Roar (Colombia)
Don’t Care to Share (Israel)
Incoming: Words of War (Australia)
Isolated (Peru)
Like in Movies (Japan)
Mortal Glitch (Ecuador)
On a List (Canada)
BEST DIRECTING – DRAMA
Arthur, Nick Rusconi
The Bay, Gregori J. Martin
Capital Roar, Pablo Stoll & Mauricio Leiva-Cock
Don’t Care to Share, Dekel Aizen
Rumors, Matthew Vieira
BEST WRITING – DRAMA
Anacostia, Anthony Anderson
The Bay, Gregori J. Martin, Wendy Riche, Nick Peet & Susan Dansby
I Am You, Daryn Strauss
Incoming: Words of War, Kerry Drumm
Rumors, Nicole Vernarec
BEST LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA
Anthony Anderson, Anacostia
Kristos Andrews, The Bay
James Darch, On a List
Erik Fellows, Purgatory
Danny Mahoney, Purgatory
Ettore Nicoletti, Arthur
BEST LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA
Tamieka Chavis, Anacostia
Jade Harlow, The Bay
Suzanne Lenz, I Am You
Tatjana Marjanovic, Purgatory
Karrueche Tran, The Bay
Nicole Vernarec, Rumors
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA
Brandon Beemer, The Bay
Antonio Harrison Jr., Anacostia
Wil Lash, Anacostia
Mike Manning, The Bay
Eric Nelsen, The Bay
Jun Winter, Love Undone
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA
India Doy-Young, Anacostia
Ashlee Lee, #Washed
Kira Reed Lorsch, Rumors
Jacklyn Zeman, The Bay
MarHadoo Effeh, Love Undone
Pasha Diallo, Anacostia
BEST GUEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Carey Green, Anacostia
A Martinez, The Bay
Draper Wynston, #Washed
James Jones, Love Undone
Randy Wayne, The Bay
BEST GUEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Brittney Bluitt, #Washed
Chiara D’Ambrosio, The Bay
Bianca D’Ambrosio, The Bay
Lauren B. Martin, Anacostia
Akiba Robinson, Anacostia
BEST ENSEMBLE – DRAMA
Anacostia
The Bay
Isolated
Rumors
Scales
#Washed
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort
Cady Did
Cam_Girlfriend
Claire-ity
The Communist's Daughter
Reality Sets In
Searching for Sylvie
BEST DIRECTING – COMEDY
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Morgan Waters & Brooks Gray
Cady Did, Megan Hess
Cam_Girlfriend, Daniel AM Rosenberg
Claire-ity, Michael Klapp
Love in 2020, Eirinn Disbrow
Searching for Sylvie, John Cramer
BEST WRITING – COMEDY
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Morgan Waters & Brooks Gray
The Artist's Way Out, Jeananne Goossen
Cady Did, Jason Cicci
Cam_Girlfriend, Michael Goldlist & Ethan Cole
Claire-ity, Marybeth Massett & Patrick Massett
Reality Sets In, Scott Brooks & Lauren B. Martin
BEST LEAD ACTOR – COMEDY
George Barr, Roads to Keystone
Tom Jenkins, Claire-ity
Brandon Tyler Jones, Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)
Dave Keystone, Cam_Girlfriend
Jason Stuart, Smothered
Morgan Waters, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort
BEST LEAD ACTRESS – COMEDY
Cady Huffman, Cady Did
Anna Jaller, Love in 2020
Susan Jeffries, Searching for Sylvie
Lily LaBeau, Cam_Girlfriend
Lauren B. Martin, Reality Sets In
Marybeth Massett, Claire-ity
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – COMEDY
Dan Beirne, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort
Benjamin Bryant, Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)
Andy King, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort
David Lavine, Searching for Sylvie
Chris Robinson, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – COMEDY
Veanne Cox, Cady Did
Inessa Frantowski, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort
Ilene Kristen, Reality Sets In
Linda Purl, Claire-ity
BEST GUEST ACTOR – COMEDY
Scott Adsit, Cady Did
Clent Bowers, Smothered
Benjamin Keller, Girl, Chill
Pancho Moler, Smothered
BEST GUEST ACTRESS – COMEDY
Sandra De Sousa, Girl, Chill
Marni Lustig, Status Updates
Kelly McCormack, The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort
Joyce Van Patten, Cady Did
BEST ENSEMBLE – COMEDY
Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)
Call Center
Human Telegraphs
Miss!
The Salon
Scratch This
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Curtis Galindo-Orozco
Cady Did, Ramsey Fendall
Miss!, Ben Mezups
Rumors, Edward J. Salerno
What A Drag, Tyler Milliron
BEST EDITING
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Morgan Waters & Andy King
Halfway to Fifty, Amanda Frances
Love in 2020, Eirinn Disbrow
On a List, Mike Donis
#Washed, Jerod B. Couch
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Mercedes Coyle
Anacostia, Anthony Anderson, Pasha Diallo, Chris Bair, Spencer Bruttig & Lora Lee
Cady Did, Scott Michael Salame
#Washed, Yvonne Williams
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Glasscock Park, Kenneth Favell
Here to There, Charlie Salto
Letters to Daniel, Valyo Gennoff
Miss!, Andrew Clarke
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Anacostia, Anthony Anderson
Girl, Chill, Robert Michael
Love in 2020, Nick LaFalce
#Washed, Marcus Long
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Cady Did" from Cady Did, Written by Eric Miranda & Cady Huffman
"Here With Me" from Letters to Daniel, Written by Stephanie Ray
"Curious" from Roads to Keystone, Written by Colin Deane
"Where Do You Sleep" from #Washed, Written by Zalta
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Vanessa Magic
Cady Did, Christopher Lawrence
Reality Sets In, Lauren B. Martin
Roads to Keystone, George Barr
BEST MAKEUP
The Amazing Gayl Pile: Last Resort, Jessica Panetta
Anacostia, Lora Lee
Cady Did, Angela Lynn Ware
Roads to Keystone, George Barr
BEST AUDIO FICTION SERIES
Around the Sun
Clutch: Chapter 3
Earth Eclipsed
Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story
The Ol' Timey Spectral Hour
Silva Lining's Care Plan
BEST WRITING - AUDIO FICTION
Around the Sun, Brad Forenza
Church of Mike, Charles Andrew Gash, Charles Borg, Derek Nelson & Shawn Easter
Clutch: Chapter 3, Jonathan Robbins
Sister Zombie, A Memoir by Anna Appleby, Harold Brodie
BEST ACTOR - AUDIO FICTION
Benjamin Bryant, Forever and a Day
Tom Konkle, Clutch: Chapter 3
Leigh Joel Scott, Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story
BEST ACTRESS - AUDIO FICTION
Jillian Clare, Clutch: Chapter 3
Lisa Kudrow, Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story
Angie Morency, Sister Zombie, A Memoir by Anna Appleby
BEST ENSEMBLE - AUDIO FICTION
Around the Sun
Clutch: Chapter 3
Forever and a Day
Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story
The 12th Annual Indie Series Awards ceremony will take place on April, 7 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank.