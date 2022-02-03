B&B's Annika Noelle Talks Brooke-Deacon Drama and Hope's Douglas Dilemma

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Hope (Annika Noelle) has been caught between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, she knows her son is telling the truth about seeing Grandma Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) kissing her dad, Deacon (Sean Kanan). But she wants to keep the kiddo quiet to protect her mama's marriage to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). What's a girl to do? Noelle shared her thoughts on Hope's predicament with Soap Hub.

As Hope gets to the bottom of what's been going on, how is she feeling? The actress shared:

As Hope tries to understand the catalyst for Brooke’s [Katherine Kelly Lang] relapse, there is a lot of misplaced blame. She is trying to make sense of it and understand the ‘why’ of the situation when there may not necessarily be a straightforward answer. If only Hope knew what Sheila [Kimberlin Brown] had been up to…

Meanwhile, the Hope for the Future head honcho has mixed feelings over Douglas' confession. Noelle reflected:

I think this was a difficult note to play because Hope knows Douglas [Henry Joseph Samiri] tells the truth. After all, it’s what brought back Beth into her life. Initially, Hope reacts with confusion to what he is saying, but once the truth finally dawns on her, it then becomes about how is she going to handle this new information? Does she immediately go to her mother? Does she keep it to herself? Or does she hang an anvil over Ridge’s [Thorsten Kaye] head? I personally thought it might have been fun to see the latter.

Even though Deacon hasn't been around to see Hope much since he drunkenly smooched her mom, having him nearby means a lot to his baby girl. Noelle dished: