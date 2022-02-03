Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Parent Trap: Steffy is PISSED that Brooke did with Deacon exactly what Ridge did with both Quinn and Shauna. She is thrilled that Bridge could be collapsing. Thomas comes back from checking on Kelly to Steffy channeling her inner Sheila Carter. She thinks Brooke ruins everything and never loved Ridge. Thomas wonders whether or not they should trust Douglas’ memory. Steffy wants to have a sit down with her nephew.

Thomas reluctantly agrees. Douglas emerges and immediately clues in that they want the dirt on Grandma Brooke. Steffy reminds him they are a family and don’t keep secrets. She then begins to ask leading questions, and Douglas confirms Steffy’s suspicions and sells Brooke down the river. Douglas exits because he’s outstayed his usefulness. Steffy decides they need proof to expose Brooke so Ridge can reunite with Taylor.

A Bridge to Nowhere: Flashbacks aplenty to the kiss with Deacon and Douglas creepily spying. Then, we shift to Brooke manipulating Douglas into forgetting what he saw. Ridge enters to interrupt her self-flagellation. Ridge says one mistake doesn’t erase all her progress. They move to the sofa where Ridge hands her a card with his first words for her - “I’ve been waiting for you, darling.” Even though those words weren’t meant for her, they represent so much to Bridge. After that sweet moment, Ridge tells Brooke about his confrontation with Deacon. Ridge assures her that he didn’t discuss her relapse with Deacon. Brooke needs coffee. Ridge tries to reassure Brooke.

Musical Offices: Paris walks in to wonder what in the world Zende is chatting about with Katie. Zende says they were chatting about her. Katie makes a very after school special speech about how beautiful they are and how everything will be okay no matter what they decide before floating out the door. Paris asks about his date with Sequoia. Zende thinks discussing dates with others is weird. Zende reminds her that no matter whom he dates, his feelings for her haven’t changed. He just wants her to be happy.

Across the hall, Grace continues to tear Carter a new one about messing up her daughter’s life. Grace tells Carter he better step back from Paris or she is going straight to the Forresters. Carter doesn’t respond well from threats. She wonders how many people he hurt with his lies. Carter reminds Grace she doesn’t know him like that. All she knows is that Carter is a low-down dirty dog who needs to steer clear of her baby girl.

Musical offices occur and Grace shows up to see Zende. She’s done some digging on him. Grace is impressed about Zende’s origin story. Now for the real reason she’s there...she wants to talk to him about Paris.

Across the hall, Carter daydreams of Paris when, shockingly, she enters. Paris was shaken by Zende’s words, but she can’t stop thinking about Carter. Paris is concerned when Carter looks shaken. Carter distracts her by inviting her over to his place for an unforgettable night.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Thinks She Holds The Key to Reuniting Her Family

Random Thoughts:

-Steffy’s scheming might make Sheila proud.

-Douglas’ future therapist is going to be able to afford the beach house next door to Steffy.

-Why isn’t anyone reminding Brooke of what Ridge pulled with both Quinn and Shauna?

-What did Zoe tell Grace about Carter to make her resort to blackmail?

-Why is Katie Logan making guest appearances as a “talk to”?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!