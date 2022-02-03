Is Whoopi Goldberg Threatening to Quit The View Over Suspension?

Whoopi Goldberg Steven Bergman Photography

Could Whoopi Goldberg be making her temporary absence from The View a permanent one? According to a report by the New York Post, she just might. The tabloid claims Goldberg, who was suspended for two weeks for her remarks about the Holocaust being "not about race," is talking about quitting the show. According to reports, Goldberg followed the advice by the brass at ABC by apologizing for her comments, but feels humiliated by the suspension.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Claiming Holocaust Wasn't About Race

Sources told the paper:

She feels ABC executives mishandled this. She followed their playbook. She went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and then apologized again on The View the next day.

The tabloid sources stated they doubt Goldberg will actually leave the show, but is just blowing off steam and is upset about the suspension.

RELATED: ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg From The View For Holocaust Remarks

The source added that while Goldberg is taking the suspension hard and says she wants to leave the show, insiders believe she’s likely just sounding off. The tabloid source added:

Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit. Suspension from The View is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.

RELATED: The View Co-Hosts Reportedly Furious Over Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension

Goldberg isn't the only one mad about her suspension. Her co-hosts at the table are also livid by the move on the part of ABC News, with Ana Navarro telling The Daily Beast: