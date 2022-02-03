Steven Bergman Photography

Linsey Godfrey is back at Days of Our Lives as Sarah Horton, and she's opening up about the experience. The actress shared her thoughts on Sarah's return with Soap Opera Digest.

How did the actress hear about her possible Salem return? She got a call from co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Godfrey recalled:

I was so happy to hear Albert’s voice, and he seemed so happy. I thought that was really a good sign.

What was it like to be back on set? She dished:

My first day back was really exciting. I don’t like making a big deal out of anything. So I kind of left really discreetly, because I hate good-byes and they’re uncomfortable. Announcements make me uncomfortable. I just try to fit in. Whoever I saw I said hi to, but it was really nice to see people like Paul [Telfer, Xander] at work again. That was really cool. Paul’s a good egg and a wonderful actor. He’s so generous and easy to work with.

Godfrey expressed her gratitude at fan enthusiasm for her character, saying: