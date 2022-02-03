Meghan McCain Blasts Former The View Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust Apology

Steven Bergman Photography

Meghan McCain is reacting to The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg's apology and subsequent suspension from the show over her remarks about the Holocaust. The conservative commentator took to her Daily Mail column to share her thoughts.

The chatfest's former co-host stated that she has not had watched the show recently. But she felt that what Goldberg said was "too serious" to not address it. In response to her own past efforts to call out issues of alleged anti-Semitism or refusal to condemn Holocaust denial statements, she said:

I was flooded with thousands and thousands of comments on social media that I will not repeat – but it was a baptism by fire.

It was an experience that made clear the intensity of antisemitism that still permeates our society, and it was an eye-opening look at the degree to which some extremists are willing to engage in such abhorrent racism.

McCain stated that anti-Semitism is "the last socially-accepted form of bigotry" and that it is often tolerated or welcomed in leftist politics. She added:

I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired – she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon.

But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic.

For as much as the left is fond of using Nazi comparisons and imagery, the truth of the Holocaust, who it targeted and why, deserves to be known and understood by all.

McCain also alleged that conservative and liberal co-hosts at The View were held to different standards. After running down a list of "hurtful things" Goldberg has said during her time at the show, McCain added: