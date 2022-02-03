9-1-1, Glee, and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk is teaming up with Netflix to delve into the Taipei underworld. Netflix has made a series order for The Brothers Sun, a dark comedic drama and family soap by newcomer Bryon Wu, Deadline is reporting.

The eight-part series centers on Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster and ruthless killer. When his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother and clueless younger brother Bruce.

Wu said in a statement about the series:

I am thankful to Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Netflix who have championed this Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show. I am excited to be a part of this wave of new content that speaks to our experiences with honesty and dignity. I am honored to have been in a writers room where we could all share what reused jar our families kept the sugar in (Folger’s).

The series will take place in both L.A. and Taiwan and will have an all-Asian writers room and set to have an all-Asian cast.