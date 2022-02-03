Skip to main content

Netflix Orders Asian Soap The Brothers Sun

Netflix logo

9-1-1, Glee, and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk is teaming up with Netflix to delve into the Taipei underworld. Netflix has made a series order for The Brothers Sun, a dark comedic drama and family soap by newcomer Bryon WuDeadline is reporting.

The eight-part series centers on Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster and ruthless killer. When his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother and clueless younger brother Bruce.

Wu said in a statement about the series:

Recommended Articles

I am thankful to Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Netflix who have championed this Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show. I am excited to be a part of this wave of new content that speaks to our experiences with honesty and dignity. I am honored to have been in a writers room where we could all share what reused jar our families kept the sugar in (Folger’s).

The series will take place in both L.A. and Taiwan and will have an all-Asian writers room and set to have an all-Asian cast. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

hemlock_grove
Pop Confidential

Netflix Orders Second Season of Hemlock Grove

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
Florencia Lozano small
Pop Confidential

Florencia Lozano Joins Netflix's Breathe

Jul 28, 2021
Comment
Untitled
Pop Confidential

Soap Stars Light Up Netflix Thriller Home Is Where The Killer Is

Oct 10, 2019
Comment
Sean Carrigan
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Sean Carrigan Lands Netflix Comedy

Jan 18, 2017
Comment