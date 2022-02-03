Soap Vet Jen Landon Bumped Up to Series Regular For Yellowstone Season Five

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network

Jen Landon, who won three Daytime Emmys for her work on As the World Turns as Gwen, has seen her career skyrocket since her daytime days. Fans might recognize her from appearances on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, FBI: Most Wanted, or Animal Kingdom. Now, Deadline reports she has been bumped up to a series regular on Paramount Network's Yellowstone.

Landon plays rough 'n' tumble ranch hand Teeter on the show. The news comes as Paramount announced it has greenlit a fifth season for Yellowstone. According to Paramount, the hit drama's Season 4 premiere was watched by 14 million viewers and the finale was watched by 15 million viewers.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, stated:

Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.

One of the show's EPs, David C. Glasser, added:

We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences.

Get a glimpse of Teeter's greatest hits below.