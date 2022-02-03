Bryton James

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Custody Corner: Devon gets to the Chancellor mansion to have Abby sign the custody papers. They run into Cricket on the way out, which is confusing since she’s Abby’s lawyer. Abby wants more time because she's going to miss Dominic when he’s not around…on a molecular level. That being said, she thinks Devon deserves to love Dominic, too. Chance tries to comfort Abby, who says she’ll be okay. After Chance exits, Abby calls Ashley and says everything went according to plan and it was the hardest thing she ever had to do.

Lily arrives at Devon’s place to congratulate him on the custody agreement. He used one of Neil’s pens to sign the papers. Devon reminisces about how amazing it was when Dru and Neil adopted him. Lily wants to help him pick a room for little Dominic. They choose quickly and Amanda returns to say she’s filed the paperwork. Billy arrives next with booze to commemorate the occasion.

Grand Phoenix: Jack wants to know if Phyllis is set to go to Milan. She’s excited to see Summer and find out about her potential new job. Nicholas walks in. Phyllis looks terribly uncomfortable with Jack, which cues Nicholas to swagger over and offer her some business.

Jack leaves and Phyllis tells Nicholas about her potential job. He wonders what’s up with Jack. She thinks Jack wants her to take the job. After their conversation, Phyllis is convinced Nicholas wants her to go. Jack arrives and Phyllis throws herself at him and begs him to beg her to stay. Whoops, it’s a daydream. In real life, they ignore the pink elephant in the room. Jack offers his best wishes and Phyllis her warmest regards. Phyllis heads to the airport.

Crimson Lights: Mariah and Tessa are talking about wedding plans. Mariah is a wee concerned that Noah can’t be bothered to meet her for coffee. She clocks Tessa’s worried look. Tessa says she needs to talk to her about Noah. When he was drunk Noah admitted he still has feelings for Tessa. Mariah is STUNNED. STUNNED is the only word to describe how…STUNNED she is. Mariah shakes it off and says she feels sorry for Noah. Teriah gets all Teriah just as Noah walks up. They have an incredibly awkward encounter where he learns about their impending adoption. Noah makes his exit. Tessa seems relieved, but Mariah seems annoyed.

Noah tries to sell his dad on everything he’s doing at the new job. Nicholas interrupts to say he thinks he’s working so much to cover up his pain over his feelings for Tessa. Noah jumps up to get some coffee and awkwardly offers refreshments to Teriah. Tessa gets up with him and reveals that the jig is up. She thinks they can all play nice together. Noah isn’t so sure…neither is Mariah.

Random Thoughts:

-Did anyone else notice both Cricket and Amanda said the custody wasn’t official until the paperwork was filed?

-Did anyone else think it was weird that Abby told Ashley everything “went according to plan?”

-Does anyone else think something fishy might be happening in Custody Corner?

-Why doesn’t Amanda hate Lily?

-The emotional scene that must be coming between Mariah and Noah should be REALLY good.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!

