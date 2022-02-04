Dick Christie

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Parent Trap: Steffy knows how to get proof of Brooke’s horrible deception. Thomas doesn’t want Douglas involved, which is unfortunate because it is the only time adults actually pay attention to him. In more important news, Steffy has decided she wants to pull camera footage from Brooke’s house to prove the canoodling with Deacon, which leads to a call to Charlie at Forrester Creations.

Charlie arrives and can’t believe that Brooke would betray Ridge with Deacon. However, Steffy’s words are enough to convince Charlie to break into Brooke’s footage and illegally reveal it to someone other than the homeowner.

Hopeless Brooke: Brooke and Ridge are discussing Deacon as Hope walks in. Ridge tells Hope that Deacon doesn’t know about Brooke’s relapse. Although Hope already knows this information, she pretends to be relieved as Ridge exits. When they are alone, Brooke pipes up and says she hates keeping secrets. (HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.)

What Mama Wants: Grace goes overboard telling Zende how he is the be all and end all for her daughter’s needs. Zende doesn’t understand why Paris isn’t more enthused. Mama Grace doesn’t get it either. She seems very committed to getting Paris to ride Zende’s train.

Carter Wants To Be In Paris: Carter has invited Paris over for a night of food and fun. Paris leaves the room, which leaves Carter time to flashback to Grace threatening to blackmail him. Paris and Carter sit down to dinner and they begin to speak in innuendo whilst discussing the spark between them.

Tridge For The Future?: Ridge magically disappears from Brooke’s house and reappears in Taylor’s office. When he arrives, he compliments Taylor on her new, cute haircut. She thanks him and says it was time because her old hair looked a little “wiggy”. (HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA.)

Taylor is thrilled Ridge has come around to hang with her. Ridge wants to have dinner with their family. Taylor wonders if Brooke is okay with all this togetherness. Taylor goes on about how everyone is so worried about Brooke...methinks Taylor isn’t quite so concerned about the well being of Brooke’s marriage.

Random Thoughts:

-Would Charlie really betray Brooke to satisfy Steffy? What would Pam and her lemon bars think?

-How many secrets has Brooke kept over the years?

-Where is Finn?

-Where is Sheila?

-Why is Grace so ready for her daughter to ride Zende’s train?

-Taylor joking about her hair problems.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!

