The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Is Positively Giddy When She Exposes Brooke to Taylor

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 7-11, 2022
Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tries to keep Grace (Cassandra Creech) at bay by ending things with Paris (Diamond White).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) musters every bit of self-righteousness she has and goes IN on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Brooke decides to tell Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) the truth...

...but will Brooke beat Steffy and/or Taylor (Krista Allen) to the punch?

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Sheila EVERYTHING.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is positively giddy as she tells Taylor everything about Brooke.

Ridge gets ready to growl as Taylor tells him EVERYTHING about Brooke’s New Year’s Eve lip lock.

Ridge goes IN on Deacon…who gives as good as he gets.

Ridge and Brooke: Can this marriage be saved? 

