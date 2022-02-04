Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

The Olympics are here, which means DAYS takes a broadcasting break. Salem's year-round games return on February 21 and the action picks up with right where it left off...with a twist.

Expect the rivalry between Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) to heat up. Sami (Alison Sweeney) doesn't know the man she ran off with kidnapped her...and more than a few people in Salem know that EJ was convicted for a crime he didn't commit.

EJ's bound to be a raging bull bent on revenge while Lucas scrambles to keep his secret under wraps. Which side of the fence are you on...team Lumi or team EJami? What kind of action are you hoping for when the trio returns?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!