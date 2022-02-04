General Hospital Spoilers for the week of February 7-11, 2022

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) is Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) cheerleader.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) have a run-in.

Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) frets about Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) figure it out.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) arrives at The Haunted Star just in time to comfort a devastated Sonny.

Where in the world is baby LouBailey?

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) await big news.

Carly heads to General Hospital on the double.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) hits a roadblock.

Sonny and Nina hit the sheets.

Laura (Genie Francis), Anna, and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) brainstorm.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) struggle with whether or not to reveal the truth.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is suspicious of Nina.

Felicia and Mac (John J. York) comfort each other as they await news.

Laura heaves a huge sigh of relief.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Drew have a long-awaited sit down.

Austin (Roger Howarth) is a strong shoulder for Maxie.

