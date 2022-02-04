The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Victor Zeroes in on What Ashland's Hiding

Eric Braeden

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) gets devastating news.

Nick/Sharon: The former high school sweethearts (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) have difficulty helping Noah (Rory Gibson).

Adam: The Newman outcast (Mark Grossman) battles his dark side. Watch for Adam to do things his way.

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) comes out on top.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) gets a very troubling message.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags' (Eric Braeden) Spidey senses about Ashland continue to be on high alert. Victor starts to think Ashland is trying to grab up Newman-Locke for himself and is using this illness to do so. Watch for Victor to face off with Ashland about being connected to the clinic in Peru. Ashland insists he knew about the facility when a colleague successfully got treated there and he decided to be a benefactor of the place, before he was diagnosed with cancer.

Victor snows Ash into thinking he believes what he's buying but he tells Michael to continue digging. Victor confides in Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), who worries how the blowback will affect the family, especially Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Look for Victor to box Ashland, resulting in a stunning move by Locke.

Victoria: The Newman heiress checks Adam.

Nikki: The socialite guides Lily (Christel Khalil).

Noah: Poor guy is still hung up on Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and tries his best to ignore his feelings for her. Noah winds up having a dream about Tessa, which troubles him greatly.

Chelsea: The con artist-designer leaves her deluxe apartment in the sky, moves into the Grand Phoenix, and tries to regroup after Victoria's fashion app got dumped. Chelsea is still salty about Adam and Sally's budding relationship and how her life is messy. Things get a bit more complicated for Chels when she has a dream about kissing Rey (Jordi Vilasuso)! Is Sharon about to have some competition?

Billy: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) has a treat for Lily.

Ashland: Locke (Robert Newman) confesses all to Victoria. Just how will she take it and is he telling the truth?

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) goes back to square one with his progress.