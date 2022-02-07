The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of February 7-11, 2022

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Taylor (Krista Allen) reignites her long time rivalry with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) when she accuses her of spending the night with Deacon (Sean Kanan). It doesn't take long for Taylor to report the news to her ex-husband, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Of course, the mastermind behind Brooke's latest fall from grace, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), has to put her two cents in. Ridge, who's way done with Deacon, approaches him at work and lands a punch squarely on his jaw.

