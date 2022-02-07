Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Taylor and Steffy Conspire to Blow Up Brooke's Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of February 7-11, 2022
Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Taylor (Krista Allen) reignites her long time rivalry with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) when she accuses her of spending the night with Deacon (Sean Kanan). It doesn't take long for Taylor to report the news to her ex-husband, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Of course, the mastermind behind Brooke's latest fall from grace, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), has to put her two cents in. Ridge, who's way done with Deacon, approaches him at work and lands a punch squarely on his jaw.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

