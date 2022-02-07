Skip to main content

Chrishell Stause to Appear on Tamron Hall Tomorrow

Netflix; ABC/Jeff Neira

Soap alum Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children/ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) is set to appear on Tamron Hall tomorrow, Feb. 8. The Selling Sunset star will sit down with host Tamron Hall to discuss her new memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, out now.

During her appearance, Stause will not only talk about the book, but she will also open up about her life journey and life in the public eye. She will be joined on the show by Latin Grammy winner Chiquis Rivera and photographer Bette Marshall.

Find out where and when Tamron Hall airs in your area here.

