WATCH: Shawn's Devilish Night With Jan Comes Back to Haunt Him and Belle on Days of Our Lives (VIDEO)

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of February 21, 2022
Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Poor Shawn (Brandon Beemer)! You can say the Devil made him do it, but it was really Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) getting the touchdown of her life. Belle (Martha Madison) hoped they didn't really do the deed, but Jan summons her rival to the prison to deliver some shocking news.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Tense Drama and Sizzling Romance Return to Salem on February 21

Jan. Is. Pregnant!...Or is she? Who knows with this one? She's not really known for speaking the truth. Whatever the result, her news will rock this Brady-Black union to its core.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

