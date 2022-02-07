Disney Channel Renews Secrets of Sulphur Springs For Season 3

Preston Oliver and Kyliegh Curran Disney/Matthias Clamer

Disney Channel has renewed Secrets of Sulfur Springs for Season 3, Deadline reports. This is good news for former The Young and the Restless head writer and co-executive producer Chuck Pratt, who serves as showrunner and EP, and ex-Y&R co-head writer Tracey Thomson, the show's creator, writer, and EP.

Season 2 of the series, which combines mystery and adventure, debuted last month. Secrets of Sulfur Springs, shot and set in Louisiana, follows pals Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver) and Harper (Kyliegh Curran), who investigate a portal that allows them to time travel.

Gwave Productions produces the show.