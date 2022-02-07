Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Peter's Once Again One Move Ahead of Everyone

This week on General Hospital, the fallout from Peter's (Wes Ramsey) latest escape continues.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) makes a devastating call to Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

At GH, Robert (Tristan Rogers) tells Anna (Finola Hughes) the bad guys seems to be getting one over on everyone.

Brook Lynn is having a meltdown while Chase (Josh Swickard) watches. 

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) informs someone Peter won't get away with it this time (give that positive affirmation, Dante!).

Will PCPD and others FINALLY catch up to Peter? Watch the promo below!

