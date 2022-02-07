General Hospital's Bryan Craig Joins Season 4 of Good Trouble as Series Regular

Bryan Craig

Former General Hospital actor Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) has been joined Freeform's fan favorite show, Good Trouble. The show focuses on the residents of The Coterie, a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex, their love lives, and the growing pains 20-somethings face along their career paths.

Craig will play Joaquin, an investigative journalist with a mysterious past. The show's fourth season returns March 9 at 10 PM EST on Freeform.