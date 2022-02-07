Mayim Bialik Talks Sharing Jeopardy! Hosting Duties, Previews National College Championship

Mayim Bialik ABC/Casey Durkin

As Jeopardy! continues its search for a permanent host, Mayim Bialik is just going with the flow. Bialik has been sharing the hosting of the long-running game show along with Ken Jennings since the passing of Alex Trebek.

Sony Pictures Television are still on the hunt for a new emcee after the debacle they had with Mike Richards, so for now Bialik is just cool with how things are. Just how does she do the hosting and star in her hit comedy, Call Me Cat? Bialik spoke with Variety to explain it all:

What has it been like to balance hosting duties with Ken Jennings? I’m very grateful because I work on [the sitcom] Call Me Kat three weeks out of the month. On the week that I don’t, I get to do Jeopardy. When Call Me Kat's season ends in March, I get to be more full time on Jeopardy Ken is so beloved, so incredible. He’s a whole other level in the Jeopardy universe. When I first met him, I was so excited. Also, he’s tall. I never thought he was as tall as he is.

What's the best advise Bialik has received on hosting? The actress revealed:

What has been the most helpful advice? Coco [Corina Nusu] and John [Barra], who are contestant liaisons, helped me a tremendous amount. They help me frame conversations with the contestants and help maintain morale. I’m very hard on myself, and if I mess something up or if we have to redo something, I feel badly for the flow. But what Coco tells the contestants is “If you make a mistake, shake it off.” So that’s what I keep reminding myself.

What can viewers expect with Jeopardy! National College Championship? Bialik stated: