Skip to main content

UK's Channel 5 Cancels Australian Soap Neighbours

Neighbours

Neighbours

British Channel 5 has made headlines by announcing it will no longer fund Australian soap opera Neighbours. But broadcasting exec Michael Grade posited that another UK network might end up airing the show, Deadline reports. 

Production is funded jointly by ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5 and Australia's Network 10. The latter partly funds the show for its channel 10 Peach, but it will not pay the full cost.

The soap will stop airing in six months if its producer, Fremantle Media, does not find another UK co-commissioner. Fremantle will now have to pitch the soap. 

Recommended Articles

Ex-BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 executive Grade, who has been linked to possibly buying Channel 4 if it's privatized, said he thinks Neighbours will find a buyer because it is a venerable brand with a built-in audience.

Channel 5 started airing Neighbours in 2008 and has been providing the majority of funding in recent years as Aussie viewership has declined. Now, the network is focusing more on original dramas.

A Channel 5 spokesperson stated:

Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer. We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Neighbours
Soaps

Aussie Soap Neighbours Leads the Pack in Re-Starting Production After Shutdown

Apr 21, 2020
Comment
Neighbours
Soaps

Some Aussie and UK Soaps Set to Resume Filming...But with No Love Scenes, Less Makeup

May 14, 2020
Comment
Neighbours
The Bold and the Beautiful

Aussie Soap Neighbours Helped The Bold and The Beautiful Return Safely During COVID-19

Jun 16, 2021
Comment
Screen Shot 2020-05-27 at 10.57.33 AM
Soaps

Here's How United Arab Emirates, South African Soaps Manage to Film in Lockdown

May 27, 2020
Comment