WATCH: Abigail is in Investigative Reporter Mode in This Scene From Days of Our Lives: Cutting Room Floor (VIDEO)

Marci Miller

Days of Our Lives' Abigail (Marci Miller) is channeling the investigative instincts of her reporter parents in a deleted scene from the NBC soap. In the clip, Abigail sits down with Xander (Paul Telfer) to try to unravel the whole Sarah (Linsey Godfrey)-Rex (Kyle Lowder)-Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) mess.

The two rehash all of Kristen's recent dastardly deeds, complete with masks. But is Abigail getting too close to the truth here? Watch below and decide for yourself!

