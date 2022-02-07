Skip to main content

WATCH: Eli and Lani Are Fans of Girls5Eva in Days of Our Lives: Cutting Room Floor (VIDEO)

Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers

Days of Our Lives' Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are sharing their love for another NBCUniversal show. In a deleted clip from the Salem soap shared on the show's YouTube channel, the couple sweetly flirts while Lani is preparing to attend Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel's (Raven Bowens) celebration. 

But Lani is reluctant to actually go to the event, suggesting to her hubby that she should stay home and watch the Peacock series Girls5Eva with him instead. Watch Eli's response and Lani's honesty about her family drama below.

