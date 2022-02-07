WATCH: Eric Martsolf Answers Fan Questions on Days of Our Lives YouTube Channel (VIDEO)
Days of Our Lives star Eric Martsolf (Brady) sat down in the Brady Pub answer fans' questions. The soap vet reflected on his life off-screen in a Q&A session that allowed viewers to get to know him better.
He reminisced:
Acting was always one of those crazy things that the other kind at the other end of the school did. I was the guy playing soccer and playing football. One day, my fellow teammates decided to dare me to try out for the musical 'cause I had a crush on a girl that was going to be in the musical Grease. I agreed 'cause wanted to hang around her, to be honest with you, and I ended up getting the lead.
He added:
I went to the director and said, 'I don’t want to be the lead. I just want to be a T-bird in the back. I just want to do the 'Grease Lightning' thing. And he said, I think you should give this a shot. I think there’s potential. I think you should try it.' And he was right.
But Martsolf end up winning his crush's heart? Watch the Q&A below to find out!
