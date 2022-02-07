WATCH: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan Are First Soap Couple to Do Bold Live (VIDEO)

Gilles Toucas/CBS/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.

"Sinn" fans rejoiced when The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Tanner Novlan (Finn) appeared on last week's episode of Bold Live. The first soap couple on the YouTube series, the pair chatted it up with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk.

What are Steffy's feelings towards stepmama Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), whom she's currently trying to take down? MacInnes Wood said:

She has a love-hate, more on the hate side, relationship with Brooke.

Kasprzyk suggested that Steffy and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are "ungrateful" to Brooke, who helped raise them with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). MacInnes Wood agree, adding:

Steffy’s exactly like her namesake. Hey, at the end of the day, to someone you love, you’re not going to think about, 'Oh, they were there for me when I was younger.' No, you're going to think about what that person is doing to the person that you care about, and I think that’s in me and myself and Jacqueline, and I think that's in Steffy. I’m very loyal and Steffy’s loyal, too. I mean, it’s her father but she’s just watched—even though her father has made a lot of mistakes, it’s still her dad. And she’s just always had an issue with Brooke and they never seem to make it—make it work. They have moments of it, but she just knows that her father could be happy somewhere else.

The questions were also fun; asked what might be in Steffy's purse if Finn looked in there, Novlan joked:

She has some mints and some lip gloss 'cause she's coming home to me. Or maybe not.

Watch the full interview below.