The Young and the Restless Promo: Chelsea Dreams of Someone Other Than Adam

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of February 7-11, 2022
Melissa Claire Egan

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) certainly has her hands full! In one week, she was fired from one job with her sidekick Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and rehired for another. She's also trying really hard to keep Sally (Courtney Hope) out of Adam's (Mark Grossman) orbit.

Meanwhile, her burgeoning friendship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is giving her dreams of a different kind.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

