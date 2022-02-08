Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Selective Memories: Taylor is stunned to learn from Steffy and Thomas that Brooke has been unfaithful to Ridge with Deacon. Taylor can’t believe Brooke would put her marriage at risk with the likes of Deacon. They go on to tell her they heard this disturbing news from a very reliable source…Douglas. Steffy looks like the cat that swallowed the canary as she tells Taylor that Deacon spent the night with Brooke - and there’s more…they got Charlie to break into Brooke’s security footage and show it to Taylor. Steffy and Taylor discuss how loyal Ridge has been to Brooke, and wonder how much more is he going to take. (Really? Am I watching a different show?)

Brooke in the Raw: Ridge wants Brooke to stop torturing herself about New Year’s Eve. Brooke says there is no punishment too great for doing the exact same thing Ridge did to her with both Quinn and Shauna…During the commercial break, Brooke and Ridge went to an AA meeting and have returned home. He is amazed at her bravery. He goes on and on about Brooke’s ability to be honest and raw in a way that lets us know that we will be seeing his words repeated in a flashback on a loop in the near future.

Throw Mama From The Train: Paris cares about Carter, who is currently pushing her away…cut to a memory of Grace telling Carter she’ll go to Ridge if he doesn’t step back. He says he has fallen for her more than she even realizes. Carter doesn’t want to jeopardize her standing with the company or the family. Paris is having none of his unexpected foolishness. She refuses to give up on their budding relationship.

Back at Forrester, Grace walks in while Paris is concentrating on Carter. She thinks Paris should reach out to Zende for a hot meal. Grace thinks he is remarkable and is so good for her. Paris leaves the office and Grace grabs her phone to call Carter.

Carter ditches his shirt and gets his sweat on as he thinks about his relationship with Paris, and her blackmailing mama. His phone rings and Grace wants to confirm he carried out his mission. He tells her it’s over. She reminds him that she will be watching him.

Mother of the Year: Sheila walks into Finn’s office at the hospital bearing baked goods. She wasn’t able to give him baked goods when he was a child. Finn reminds her that Steffy will be none too happy if she finds out she’s sniffing around him. Sheila says giving him up as a newborn was the hardest thing she’s ever done. She’s hopeful that Taylor will be able to convince Steffy that she’s changed. She goes on to point out how Brooke hasn’t been so welcoming…but her day of reckoning is coming…flash to Sheila smiling fondly about getting Brooke to drink again. She can’t wait for Brooke’s world to come crashing down!

Random Thoughts:

-Do Steffy and Taylor have a different definition of the word “loyal”?

-We are going to see SO MANY FLASHBACKS of Ridge telling Brooke how honest and brave she was at the AA meeting.

-Thank you Taylor for finally saying what most of us are thinking, “it was only a kiss.”

-We need more backstory on Grace. Why does she LOVE Zende and LOATHE Carter?

-When did Carter and Paris develop such a deep and lasting love?

-Where has Finn been?

-Why isn’t Finn the slightest bit suspicious of Sheila?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!

