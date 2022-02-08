Ex-Ryan's Hope Head Writer Mary Munisteri Dead at 82

Former Ryan's Hope head writer Mary Ryan Munisteri, whose name was given to Mary Ryan on the soap, has died at age 82. Her obituary in the New York Times states that she peacefully passed away on Jan. 29 at her Brooklyn home.

A graduate of Trinity College (now known as Trinity Washington University) and Yale University, Munisteri became best friends with legendary soap scribe Claire Labine. The pair worked together on Ryan's Hope, where Labine named the soap's family matriarch after her pal. Munisteri worked as a writer on Ryan's Hope in the mid-1970s and 1980s and ascended to the role of head writer in the early 1980s.

Head of the Writers Development Program at CBS, Munisteri went on to write for Guiding Light, FOX's short-lived half-hour soap Tribes, Loving, General Hospital, Love of Life, and As the World Turns. Her obituary estimates she garnered about 12 Daytime Emmys for her work; Munisteri also brought home an Emmy for the short film Mandy's Grandmother, which was also Oscar-nominated.

Munisteri retired in 2005 and is survived by her three children and two grandchildren.