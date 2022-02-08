Skip to main content

The Good Dish Benefits From Dr. Oz's Infrastructure, Licensing Fee

The Good Dish

The Dr. Oz Show's cancellation is freshman lifestyle series, The Good Dish's good fortune. The series, starring Daphne Oz (daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz), Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa, features the women discussing recipes, interviewing celebrities, giving tips and helpful hints to make life in the kitchen, and the kitchen in general, easier.

The show was shopped around in 2019, but there was no room for it on any network's line up, resulting in it being shelved. Fast forward years later, it is off to a running start, as a replacement was needed to fill the spot Dr. Oz left when he decided to run for the GOP Senate seat in Pennsylvania, which will be vacant after Sen. Pat Toomey retires this year.

In an interview with Nexttv.com, The Good Dish's executive producer, former Dr. Oz showrunner Stacy Rader explains how they experienced a tremendous benefit from having everything leftover from the old show, including crew members, set, stage, and talent. 

Recommended Articles

Rader stated: 

We already had the infrastructure. It was all there waiting for us. We weren’t turning on the lights for the first time. I see great opportunities for extensions into home, lifestyle, beauty, fashion. [The hosts] bring a lot of varied interests.

Stations are also getting a break with the licensing fees they are paying Sony Pictures Television, who is producing the show and also did with Dr. Oz, by paying the same fee. How is it doing in ratings? During the debut week, The Good Dish netted a 0.4 live-plus-same-day national household rating, according to Nielsen. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

the-good-dish
Talk Shows

Sony TV Will Debut Dr. Oz Show Spinoff The Good Dish in Fall 2020

Oct 29, 2019
Comment
The Good Dish
Talk Shows

Daphne Oz on Launching The Good Dish: "My Experience at The Chew is Invaluable"

Jan 18, 2022
Comment
The Dr. Oz Show
Talk Shows

Dr. Oz to End Talk Show For Senate Run

Dec 13, 2021
Comment
Dr. Oz
Talk Shows

NY and PA Take Dr. Oz Off The Air Due to Senate Run

Dec 2, 2021
Comment