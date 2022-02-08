The Good Dish Benefits From Dr. Oz's Infrastructure, Licensing Fee

Sony Pictures Television/The Good Dish

The Dr. Oz Show's cancellation is freshman lifestyle series, The Good Dish's good fortune. The series, starring Daphne Oz (daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz), Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa, features the women discussing recipes, interviewing celebrities, giving tips and helpful hints to make life in the kitchen, and the kitchen in general, easier.

The show was shopped around in 2019, but there was no room for it on any network's line up, resulting in it being shelved. Fast forward years later, it is off to a running start, as a replacement was needed to fill the spot Dr. Oz left when he decided to run for the GOP Senate seat in Pennsylvania, which will be vacant after Sen. Pat Toomey retires this year.

In an interview with Nexttv.com, The Good Dish's executive producer, former Dr. Oz showrunner Stacy Rader explains how they experienced a tremendous benefit from having everything leftover from the old show, including crew members, set, stage, and talent.

Rader stated:

We already had the infrastructure. It was all there waiting for us. We weren’t turning on the lights for the first time. I see great opportunities for extensions into home, lifestyle, beauty, fashion. [The hosts] bring a lot of varied interests.

Stations are also getting a break with the licensing fees they are paying Sony Pictures Television, who is producing the show and also did with Dr. Oz, by paying the same fee. How is it doing in ratings? During the debut week, The Good Dish netted a 0.4 live-plus-same-day national household rating, according to Nielsen.