On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Grand Phoenix: Chelsea checks to get a suite for an extended stay.

Newman Media: Sally turns up to talk about her new job. Adam asks her if she's having second thoughts about working together. Adam has faith in her and is ready to offer her a specific job...Chief Operating Officer. He respects and admires her fire and business successes. Adam adds that he wants to have someone he can rely on and wants to beat Victoria to the punch. Sally worries about Victor and Victoria's approval, but he assures her he can handle them.

Adam asks her out for a celebratory drink, but Sally wants to know where their personal relationship stands. The duo admit they have sparks and chemistry for days, but should wait until they get their working relationship up and running.

Mariah and Tessa's apartment: Mariah planned a surprise for Tessa. She and Faith got their apartment ready for some romance with rose petals and chocolate martinis. Romance comes after the martinis. Later, the duo look over the giant card people signed. Tessa tells Mariah that Noah drew the heart with no message or signature. Mariah tells her she and Noah worked out their differences.

Society: Nick decides he wants to eat instead of see a movie. He tells Noah he know's he's hurting and wants to be there for him. Noah is resistant to talking and tells Nick he will be fine.

Crimson Lights: Rey and Sharon are cleaning up after the engagement party. Sharon admits she thought Mariah would be more upset about Devon's custody agreement. She's also happy that Noah went with Nick. Rey tells her that he's happy for her family. Sharon reminds him that they're his family too. Rey explains when he sees her and Nick with her children, he has fleeting moments of time he may have missed with children of his own.

Chelsea comes by and is unaware there was a party. Sharon invites her to stay and offers to get her a drink. Chelsea fills them in on what happened with Newman Media and Sally. Rey advises Chelsea not to focus on Adam and Sally. He encourages her to keep moving forward.

Nick returns and offers to help clean up. Sharon and him head out back. Chelsea and Rey acknowledge their budding friendship. Nick fills Sharon in on what happened with Noah.

Random Thoughts:

-Sally and Adam are FIYA! The thought of them taking everyone down together is appealing.

-Mariah's not one to take a back seat. Why isn't she getting down and dirty with Noah?

-Chelsea starts to push Adam out of her mind and replaces him with Rey.

-Noah may have a bonding effect on his worrying parents...and yeah...Nick and Sharon still got it.

