Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Alum Jensen Ackles Brings Supernatural Prequel to The CW

Jensen Ackles

Former Days of Our Lives star Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) is returning to The CW. He and wife Danneel (ex-Shannon, One Life to Live) are bringing a Supernatural prequel pilot called The Winchesters to the network. Elsewhere, Another World's Lindsay Lohan encourages people to get fit with Planet Fitness this Super Bowl Sunday, while The Young and the Restless alum Victoria Rowell is directing an upcoming TVOne film.

Another World

  • Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) stars in a Planet Fitness commercial that will air during the Super Bowl

As the World Turns

  • Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) has inked a producing deal with husband Eric Winter for their Two for the Road Entertainment; they have sold procedural HSI: Puerto Rico to CBS and optioned the YA thriller White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

Days of Our Lives

Recommended Articles

  • Eric Winter (ex-Rex) has inked a producing deal with wife Roselyn Sanchez for their Two for the Road Entertainment; they have sold procedural HSI: Puerto Rico to CBS and optioned the YA thriller White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
  • Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) will EP the pilot for The CW's Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters; narrated by Ackles' character Dean, The Winchesters tells John and Mary's love story 
  • Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin) stars in the family flick Dakota as a ruthless sheriff; the film is set for limited release on April 1, with a platformed theatrical release to follow

Guiding Light

  • Paul Wesley (ex-Max) will appear in Lifetime's upcoming limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

One Life to Live

  • Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie) shared on Instagram that she will appear in the Pureflix series Saved by Grace

The Young and the Restless

  • Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will EP the live-action series Paola Santiaga and the River of Tears, based on the novel of the same name by Kevin Rodriguez, for Disney+
  • Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) will direct the TVOne original film The Neighbor

