WATCH: Paulina's In a Pickle When She's Romanced By a Blast From Her Past on Days of Our Lives (VIDEO)

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of February 21, 2022
Jackée Harry

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is caught between a rock and a hard place. She has a very long memory when it comes to her abusive ex, TR (William Christian), who's come to Salem claiming to be a changed man. TR hopes he can make up to Paulina, but will she allow herself to open up to his lucky charms again?

Meanwhile, the situation gets even more complicated when Eli (Lamon Archey) meets a woman claiming to be TR's ex-girlfriend.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

