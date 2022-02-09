First Impressions: Robert Newman as Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless

Robert Newman

Popular soap vet Robert Newman had a busy first day as Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless.

His first scenes were with Adam (Mark Grossman), where they discussed the emerging power struggle between Newman-Locke and Newman Media. His wife Victoria (Amelia Heinle) came into the office, wondering what she walked in on. Ashland did some fast tap dancing to give Victoria some answers, but maybe not the ones she wanted to hear.

If that wasn't enough, Victor (Eric Braeden) summoned Ashland to the ranch where he was questioned about his treatment at the Peru clinic. Ashland did some fast tap dancing to give Victor some answers, but maybe not the ones he wanted to hear.

What are your first impressions of Newman as Ashland? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!