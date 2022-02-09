Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Jack and Amanda sit down to catch up. She is discussing her new firm with Imani, but segues to Phyllis. Jack is evasive, but Amanda presses. Jack says that life is unpredictable and so is Phyllis.

Crimson Lights is popular today as Billy shows up and joins them. Jack is concerned that his new job won’t be quite as fulfilling as his former gig as the boss of ChanceComm. Billy, as per usual, is a whiny baby and basically tells Jack to mind his own business. Billy and Jack continue with an inane conversation about insomnia. (Amanda, like myself, looks perplexed and somewhat bored.)

Wonder Twin Powers Activate: Lily is at Devon’s where he compliments her outfit. She wants to know if he has time to talk - CEO to CEO. Lily is thinking about Neil and how proud of them he would be. Devon agrees and also reminds Lily that she was in prison FOR KILLING AMANDA’S TWIN SISTER. Lily avoids that topic and wonders what would happen if their two companies joined ventures in a way that could honor Katherine and Neil. Just then, Chance calls and tells him about Dominic’s illness.

Ask MD Now: Abby continues to notice how pale and tragic the wee baby Dominic looks. Chance tries to logically calm her down, but Abby also looks quite pale and tragic. She gets over herself long enough to realize this is Chance’s first day back on the force. He assures her that all is good. Abby quickly recovers and tells a story about another time their baby was sick. Abby decides it might be a good idea to tell Devon the shocking news that a baby is sick.

Devon arrives at the mansion and Abby describes Dominic’s condition. The doctor didn’t think anything was wrong, but ran some blood work just in case. Abby hops on Ask MD Now and thinks Dominic might be anemic…OMG, this possible anemic condition continues to be a topic of conversation. Apparently, some world renowned doctor friend of Nate’s is on the case. Abby follows up by lashing out at Devon for speaking words. After Abby takes Dominic upstairs, the world renowned doctor calls to report back…the baby’s red blood cell count is low. They need to find out why so he needs to go in for a bone marrow aspiration and more tests.

Yawn: Billy arrives home just as Lily is discovering they can’t actually work at Chancellor due to construction. She tells Billy about her conversation with Devon about a possible joint venture. Billy yawns reminding us that he isn’t sleeping…if we were unclear about his lack of sleep, Lily says she has noticed he hasn’t been sleeping. In order to distract him, Lily wants him to take on leveraging Devon’s streaming service to help start podcasts similar to TED Talks. Billy is on board. They celebrate by getting nekkid.

Societal Flirtation: Jack and Lauren are having lunch at Society discussing Michael’s new partnership with Victor. Lauren is pissed that Michael hopped a jet plane to Peru. Jack tries to calm Lauren’s fears by saying that Michael has dealt with “The Mustache” before.

Lauren wants to change the topic and discuss his waxing and waning relationship with Phyllis. He promises to update Lauren upon Phyllis’ return. Lauren is not to be deterred and wants to know what is up. She doesn’t want him to give up on romance. Lauren bundles up and heads out, as Jack sits down and checks his phone.

Random Thoughts:

-The discussion of Billy’s insomnia has the opposite impact on me.

-Thank goodness somebody finally reminded Lily of her time in prison.

-Why are we listening to Abby talking about googling baby Dominic’s symptoms?

-Did anyone else LOVE seeing Jack and Lauren being all comfortable and somewhat flirty?

-Will baby Dominic’s illness result in a revelation about his parentage?

-Will Billy’s TED Talk podcasts be called, “Billy Blabs”?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!

