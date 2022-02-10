Daytime Confidential Episode #1032: Infected by the Magic TV

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Carly Silver react to the latest The View, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

Whoopi Goldberg is put on two week suspension at The View.

Brooke and Deacon's "relationship" continues to be the focus of The Bold and the Beautiful. Why?

Craig comes out to Nancy on Days of Our Lives. Is this coming out storyline playing out like expected? TR learns the truth about Lani.

Peter escapes, AGAIN, on General Hospital. Maxie and BLQ's secret is out. Is GH dropping a lot of storyline threads with no explanation?

Mariah and Tessa get engaged on The Young and the Restless. The best part about this past week's episode were the Victor and Michael scenes.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

HBO Max

On the latest Geek Confidential podcast Luke Kerr and Mo Walker are giving peace a chance and diving into the first six episodes of HBO’s Peacemaker, starring John Cena.

They react to Peacemaker’s cast, the plot and all of its absurdities. Is Peacemaker DC’s equivalent to Marvel’s Deadpool? Mo calls Peacemaker “disgustingly enjoyable,” but does Luke agree?

