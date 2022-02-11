Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

The Futon Critic is reporting that Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (The Real) will reunite with her former That's So Raven arch rival, Raven (Raven-Symoné), on the new season of Raven's Home. Bailon-Houghton will have a recurring role as Alana, the principal of Bayside High.

Season five will feature Raven and Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) as they come home to San Francisco after her father has a mild heart attack. Raven will have her hands full taking care of her father, raising her cousin, and trying to resettle into life in her hometown.

Raven's Home can be found on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney+. Look for the season five to kick off on Friday, March 11.

Check out the trailer below: