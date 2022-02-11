Skip to main content

WATCH: The Real's Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Reunites With Raven-Symoné in Season 5 of Raven's Home (VIDEO)

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

The Futon Critic is reporting that Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (The Real) will reunite with her former That's So Raven arch rival, Raven (Raven-Symoné), on the new season of Raven's Home. Bailon-Houghton will have a recurring role as Alana, the principal of Bayside High.

Season five will feature Raven and Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) as they come home to San Francisco after her father has a mild heart attack. Raven will have her hands full taking care of her father, raising her cousin, and trying to resettle into life in her hometown.

Raven's Home can be found on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney+. Look for the season five to kick off on Friday, March 11.

Recommended Articles

Check out the trailer below:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Adrienne Houghton
Talk Shows

Adrienne Houghton Says Raven-Symoné Joining The Real Would Be "Amazing"

Mar 11, 2021
Comment
Adrienne Bailon
Talk Shows

WATCH: Adrienne Houghton Spills Masked Singer Secrets on The Real

Dec 20, 2019
Comment
Adrienne Bailon
Talk Shows

Adrienne Houghton Discusses Remote Filming and Representation on The Real

Oct 8, 2020
Comment
Adrienne Houghton
Talk Shows

WATCH: The Real's Adrienne Houghton Denies Co-Host Exits Will Affect Friendships

Jul 23, 2020
Comment