Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Beats Deacon Like He Stole Something

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 14-18, 2022
Thorsten Kaye

Thorsten Kaye

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) admits her New Year’s Eve activities to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Hope (Annika Noelle) uses Liam (Scott Clifton) to spy on Ridge.

Taylor (Krista Allen) goes IN on Brooke about Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Ridge finds Deacon and beats the fool out of him.

Brooke arrives and promptly defends Deacon.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope have a tense encounter.

Brooke turns to Eric (John McCook) about the disintegration of her marriage.

Recommended Articles

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila Is Positively Giddy When She Exposes Brooke to Taylor

Deacon fills Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in on Brooke defending him to Ridge.

Ridge and Taylor consider their options.

Thomas blocks Brooke’s access to Ridge.

Sheila basks in her victory.

Hope and Liam stand by Brooke’s side.

Brooke and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) have a very tense encounter.

Sheila declares herself 100% Team Taylor. 

Steffy wants Ridge to leave Brooke Logan in his rear view mirror

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb_spoilers_1_28_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Enlists Charlie to Help Take Down Brooke

Jan 28, 2022
Comment
bb_spoilers_1_7_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Hatches a Plan to Reunite Taylor and Ridge

Jan 7, 2022
Comment
Krista Allen
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Taylor Hayes Returns to Los Angeles

Nov 26, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 11_5_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Uses Justin to Investigate Sheila and Deacon

Nov 5, 2021
Comment