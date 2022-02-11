The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 14-18, 2022

Thorsten Kaye

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) admits her New Year’s Eve activities to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Hope (Annika Noelle) uses Liam (Scott Clifton) to spy on Ridge.

Taylor (Krista Allen) goes IN on Brooke about Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Ridge finds Deacon and beats the fool out of him.

Brooke arrives and promptly defends Deacon.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope have a tense encounter.

Brooke turns to Eric (John McCook) about the disintegration of her marriage.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila Is Positively Giddy When She Exposes Brooke to Taylor

Deacon fills Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in on Brooke defending him to Ridge.

Ridge and Taylor consider their options.

Thomas blocks Brooke’s access to Ridge.

Sheila basks in her victory.

Hope and Liam stand by Brooke’s side.

Brooke and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) have a very tense encounter.

Sheila declares herself 100% Team Taylor.

Steffy wants Ridge to leave Brooke Logan in his rear view mirror

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!