Dr. Phil Denies Toxic Workplace Claims, ViacomCBS Issues Statement
Dr. Phil McGraw is under fire from employees who accuse him of fostering a toxic work environment. Now, Deadline is reporting that McGraw and ViacomCBS are denying those claims.
According to Dr. Phil's spokesman:
Buzzfeed’s ‘click-bait story’ containing verifiably and objectively false characterizations and reporting of the publicly available contradictory results of these legal cases [including dismissal with prejudice due to a lack of merit, not even being a party and other factual errors] raises significant doubts about the credibility of the other unsubstantiated, anonymous claims relating to the show and its staff, which are not true.
In a statement, ViacomCBS stated:
Creating safe and inclusive working environments is a top priority at ViacomCBS. We provide multiple avenues through which employees can report complaints to the company both on the record and anonymously. We encourage any employee who believes that they or others within the company have been treated unfairly to report it without a fear of retaliation. We take seriously all such reports.