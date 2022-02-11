Dr. Phil Denies Toxic Workplace Claims, ViacomCBS Issues Statement

Phil McGraw Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Dr. Phil McGraw is under fire from employees who accuse him of fostering a toxic work environment. Now, Deadline is reporting that McGraw and ViacomCBS are denying those claims.

According to Dr. Phil's spokesman:

Buzzfeed’s ‘click-bait story’ containing verifiably and objectively false characterizations and reporting of the publicly available contradictory results of these legal cases [including dismissal with prejudice due to a lack of merit, not even being a party and other factual errors] raises significant doubts about the credibility of the other unsubstantiated, anonymous claims relating to the show and its staff, which are not true.

In a statement, ViacomCBS stated: