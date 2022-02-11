Skip to main content

Positive COVID-19 Tests for Gayle King and Vlad Duthiers Impact CBS Mornings

CBS News had a bit of chaos this morning after Gayle King and Vlad Duthiers both tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in CBS Mornings to spring into action. King and Duthiers are both vaccinated. King wound up broadcasting from inside the news van outside of the studios and stated:

I never expected to be sitting in a van. I came, ready to go to work. There was an exposure. I have had a test, and now we are waiting for the results of my test. So rather than take a chance and hurt anyone else, or somebody else would be affected, I am down in my van. 

King stated she wanted to continue her interview instead of isolating and was "stunned" when she turned up positive. Duthiers was filling in for Nate Burleson, but left the broadcast when he got his positive results. Duthiers is set to return on Friday and tested negative after his positive results. Co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Dana Jacobson both continued  broadcasting from the studio. 

Watch the info below.

