General Hospital Spoilers for the week of February 14-18, 2022

Avery Pohl

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) toy with each other.

Terry’s (Cassandra James) date has unexpected results.

Anna (Finola Hughes), Laura (Genie Francis), and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) gather together at the hospital.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) make big moves.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) eliminates Esme’s (Avery Pohl) access to Ryan (Jon Lindstrom).

It’s getting unexpectedly hot up in Port Charles.

Liesl and Austin (Roger Howarth) plant a bug on Victor.

Felix (Marc Samuel) and Carly (Laura Wright) have a sit down.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) gets an unexpected visitor.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) have a tense encounter.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Michael (Chad Duell) come face to face.

Victor sends his henchman to take out Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is stunned by what she finds.

Pain bonds Brook Lynn and Chase.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) have a meeting by the water.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) get all lovey-dovey.

Sam wants to chat with Liesl and Austin.

Esme stands by Spencer…who is way more interested in his friends.

Nina and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) have a sit down.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is quite concerned about Mama Carly.

Finn (Michael Easton) is worried about Elizabeth.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Haley Pullos) get sweet with each other.

Nina and Ava share secrets.

Esme treads carefully around Kevin.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!