The Talk Posts Best Ratings Since April 2020

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime ratings for the week of January 31 - February 4, 2022, and the news is pretty good across these board. On the talk show front, The Talk has been struggling for quite a while to find their footing. This week, the CBS talker posted their best numbers in Total Households (1.662 million) since April 2020.

CBS also shined in the game show department as The Price is Right continued its stranglehold on the #1 and #2 positions in daytime. On the soap opera front, all four daytime dramas bounced back from somewhat disappointing numbers posted last week. Let’s get into it…

Days of Our Lives posted the most positive ratings across the board, demonstrating gains for the week in Total Viewers and Households (1.850 million/1.3), and across all key demos as JoDevil’s (Carson Boatman) plans for Salem kicked into overdrive, and Craig (Kevin Spirtas) and Nancy’s (Patrika Darbo) marriage imploded. In addition, the NBC daytime drama demonstrated year to year gains in Total Viewers, compared with both 2021 (1.782 million) and 2020 (1.787 million). DAYS also posted slight gains in Women 25-54 and held steady in Households from their 2020 numbers. These ratings increases come on the heels of DAYS’ two-week hiatus for the Winter Olympics.

General Hospital also had a solid week in the ratings with weekly gains in all key demos as Tracy (Jane Elliot) headed out of Port Charles, and Peter (Wes Ramsey) escaped with baby Louise. In addition, the ABC sudser posted weekly gains in Total Viewers and held steady in Households (2.212 million/1.5) as . GH also showed growth year to year in Total Viewers compared to both 2021 (2.152 million) and 2020 (2.069 million).

The Young and the Restless maintains its status as the #1 daytime drama and #3 show in daytime overall as the scintillating story of baby Dominic’s custody continued, and Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) joined forces. The CBS soap posted gains in all key demos and Total Viewers while holding steady in Households (3.584 million/2.4). Y&R also posted gains in Total Viewers compared to both 2021 (3.344 million) and 2020 (3.485 million). It will be interesting to see if the addition of former Guiding Light star Robert Newman as Ashland Locke provides Y&R a bump next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful has some good news to celebrate this week as it also posted gains in all key demos as Douglas’ (Henry Joseph Samiri) loose lips threatened to expose Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) New Year’s Eve lip-lock. The CBS sudser did see a slight decrease in Total Viewers while holding steady in Households (2.942 million/2.0). B&B also demonstrated gains in Total Viewers compared to 2020 (2.891 million).

