Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Young and the Restless' Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is trying to be a better guy. Still, the town pariah is entangled with new COO Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and ex-wife Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Plus, there's always drama in the Newman family. Daytime Emmy nominee Grossman chatted with Soap Opera Digest about Adam's new trajectory.

To some Genoa City residents' surprise, Adam is indeed doing better. Grossman mused:

To a degree, that’s still something new to him. He’s trying to walk a straight path and I’ve really enjoyed Adam trying to redeem himself. He’s back in the good graces of Victor [Eric Braeden], and has had moments of getting along with Victoria [Amelia Heinle] and Nick [Joshua Morrow], so it’s been nice to play but it probably won’t last forever.

In his love life, Adam has been relatively clear with Chelsea and Sally. Grossman said:

He’s been up-front with Chelsea about where they stand and he isn’t manipulating Sally. It’s all new territory for him but he seems to be getting the hang of it. He doesn’t seem tempted to return to his old self yet.

On the Newman front, things between Adam and Victoria have been better until recently. Grossman explained: