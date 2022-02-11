The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Adam and Sally Hit The Sheets!

Rey/Sharon: The couple (Jordi Vilasuso and Sharon Case) tries to play matchmaker.

Adam/Sally: The two (Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope) are on cloud nine over a business deal they closed with an advertiser. Both Adam and Sally think the other was responsible when they discover a champagne bottle inside Adam's office. They learn it is a gift from the advertiser, and the two toast to their success.

When Adam and Sally try to define their relationship, Adam tells the scheming redhead they should separate what they feel for each other and keep it professional. Adam attempts to leave, but the two end up getting steamy on his desk! How will Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) take this latest development? Look for both Adam and Sally to try and figure out what their relationship status is.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) pulls Adam in to get information about Ashland (Robert Newman). Is Victor about to get the dirt on his son-in-law? Watch for Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to give both Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) some shocking intel and for the Black Knight to confide in his wife.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) pushes Ashland to tell the truth.

Nate: Dr. Hastings' (Sean Dominic) trust is put to the test. Will Nate pass or fail? Later, watch for Nate and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to talk about what their future holds.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) has a new focus.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) gets a troubling message.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) returns to Genoa City and gets caught up in a mystery.

Lauren: The Fenmore's heiress (Tracey Bregman) makes a dicey move.